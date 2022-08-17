How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will see Cory Abbott on the hill for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
- The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (481 total runs).
- The Cubs are 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .249 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 448 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
Cubs Impact Players
- Happ has 30 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .281.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Happ is 95th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is batting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras is 41st in home runs and 93rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .306.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 55.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 57 and has a batting average of .239.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cruz ranks 153rd in homers and 47th in RBI.
- Cesar Hernandez's batting average of .247 leads all Washington hitters this season.
- Hernandez ranks 402nd in home runs and 236th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Keibert Ruiz has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
- Luke Voit's 16 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 53 runs this season while slugging .419.
Cubs and Nationals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
L 5-4
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
W 7-5
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
8/13/2022
Padres
W 4-3
Home
8/14/2022
Padres
L 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cubs
L 7-5
Home
8/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/18/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/19/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/20/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/21/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)