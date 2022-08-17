How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will see Cory Abbott on the hill for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (481 total runs).

The Cubs are 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .249 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 448 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Cubs Impact Players

Happ has 30 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .281.

Among all hitters in baseball, Happ is 95th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras is 41st in home runs and 93rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .306.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 55.

Nationals Impact Players

Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 57 and has a batting average of .239.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cruz ranks 153rd in homers and 47th in RBI.

Cesar Hernandez's batting average of .247 leads all Washington hitters this season.

Hernandez ranks 402nd in home runs and 236th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Keibert Ruiz has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Luke Voit's 16 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 53 runs this season while slugging .419.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 8/13/2022 Reds W 7-2 Away 8/14/2022 Reds L 8-5 Away 8/15/2022 Nationals L 5-4 Away 8/16/2022 Nationals W 7-5 Away 8/17/2022 Nationals - Away 8/18/2022 Orioles - Away 8/19/2022 Brewers - Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 8/13/2022 Padres W 4-3 Home 8/14/2022 Padres L 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 8/16/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Home 8/17/2022 Cubs - Home 8/18/2022 Padres - Away 8/19/2022 Padres - Away 8/20/2022 Padres - Away 8/21/2022 Padres - Away 8/23/2022 Mariners - Away

