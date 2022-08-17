How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will see Cory Abbott on the hill for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
  • The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (481 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .249 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 448 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ has 30 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .281.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Happ is 95th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras is 41st in home runs and 93rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .306.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 55.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 57 and has a batting average of .239.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cruz ranks 153rd in homers and 47th in RBI.
  • Cesar Hernandez's batting average of .247 leads all Washington hitters this season.
  • Hernandez ranks 402nd in home runs and 236th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Keibert Ruiz has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
  • Luke Voit's 16 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 53 runs this season while slugging .419.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

W 7-2

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

L 8-5

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

L 5-4

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

W 7-5

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

W 4-3

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

L 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Home

8/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/18/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/19/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/20/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/21/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
USATSI_18880048
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Nationals: Stream MLB Live Online for Free, TV Channel

By Adam Childs38 seconds ago
Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens. Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Week 7
NFL

NFL Prime Time Guide: How to Watch Sunday, Monday, Thursday Night Games

By Claire Kuwana5 minutes ago
USATSI_18645194
Tennis

How to Watch Western & Southern Open, Second Round: Stream Tennis Live

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
USATSI_18861409
Baseball

How to Watch Latin America vs. Caribbean: Stream Little League World Series

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Soccer

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
imago1013468827h
Soccer

How to Watch Qarabag FK vs. FC Viktoria Plzen: Stream UEFA Champions League Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle26 minutes ago
USATSI_18879852
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Reds: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago