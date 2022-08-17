How to Watch Cubs at Nationals: Stream MLB Live Online for Free, TV Channel

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals play the rubber match of their three-game series with an afternoon tilt in Washington.

The Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon looking to win their fourth straight series. The Cubs dropped the opener to the Nationals 5-4 on Monday but bounced back with a 7-5 11-inning win on Tuesday.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The win put them in a position to win another series as they continue to play better baseball in the second half of the season. The Cubs have won five of seven series since the All-Star break and have gone 13-10. The Nationals, though, are looking to secure a rare series win and send the Cubs home with another loss in the finale.

The Cubs got two more hits last night from recent pickup Franmil Reyes, one of which was a solo home run. Reyes has hit safely in all six games with the Cubs as he looks to revitalize a season that saw the Guardians release him.

The Nationals got home runs from Luke Voigt and Lane Thomas in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at four and send it to extras. They ultimately couldn't complete the comeback as they gave up two runs in the top of the 11th and were shut down.

