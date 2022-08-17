How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this third game in a four-game series.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Astros score the ninth-most runs in baseball (530 total, 4.5 per game).

The Astros rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 498 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has recorded a team-best batting average of .295, and paces the Astros in long balls with 31.

Alvarez is third in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman is hitting .261 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Bregman ranks 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 77 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 47 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in homers with 14 while also maintaining a team-best .307 batting average.

Abreu is 75th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Vaughn is a key run producer for Chicago with a .297 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI.

Vaughn is 87th in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.

A.J. Pollock has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 8/15/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 8/16/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away 8/20/2022 Braves - Away 8/21/2022 Braves - Away 8/23/2022 Twins - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Home 8/14/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 8/16/2022 Astros W 4-3 Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home 8/18/2022 Astros - Home 8/19/2022 Guardians - Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away 8/21/2022 Guardians - Away 8/22/2022 Royals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.