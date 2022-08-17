How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this third game in a four-game series.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Astros score the ninth-most runs in baseball (530 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Astros rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 498 (4.3 per game).
  • The White Sox have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has recorded a team-best batting average of .295, and paces the Astros in long balls with 31.
  • Alvarez is third in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .261 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Bregman ranks 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 77 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 47 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in homers with 14 while also maintaining a team-best .307 batting average.
  • Abreu is 75th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Vaughn is a key run producer for Chicago with a .297 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI.
  • Vaughn is 87th in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.
  • A.J. Pollock has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Athletics

W 7-5

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

W 8-0

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

