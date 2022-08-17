How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

12:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Phillies rank 11th in the majors with a .251 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (541 total runs).

The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Reds' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Reds have scored 485 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Rhys Hoskins has 21 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 57 walks while batting .253.

Hoskins is 11th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 34 home runs and 69 RBI.

Schwarber ranks second in home runs in MLB and 19th in RBI.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .261 with 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .289 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 54 while batting .268, which is also best on the team.

Farmer is 214th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs with 11 while driving in 41 runs and slugging .370.

Among all major league batters, Votto ranks 115th in home runs and 128th in RBI.

Nick Senzel has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .313 this season.

Albert Almora Jr. has 47 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Mets L 1-0 Away 8/14/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 8/15/2022 Reds W 4-3 Away 8/16/2022 Reds W 11-4 Away 8/17/2022 Reds - Away 8/19/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home 8/21/2022 Mets - Home 8/22/2022 Reds - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 8/13/2022 Cubs L 7-2 Home 8/14/2022 Cubs W 8-5 Home 8/15/2022 Phillies L 4-3 Home 8/16/2022 Phillies L 11-4 Home 8/17/2022 Phillies - Home 8/19/2022 Pirates - Away 8/20/2022 Pirates - Away 8/21/2022 Pirates - Away 8/22/2022 Phillies - Away 8/23/2022 Phillies - Away

Regional restrictions apply.