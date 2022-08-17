How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank 11th in the majors with a .251 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (541 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored 485 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Rhys Hoskins has 21 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 57 walks while batting .253.
  • Hoskins is 11th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 34 home runs and 69 RBI.
  • Schwarber ranks second in home runs in MLB and 19th in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .261 with 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .289 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 54 while batting .268, which is also best on the team.
  • Farmer is 214th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs with 11 while driving in 41 runs and slugging .370.
  • Among all major league batters, Votto ranks 115th in home runs and 128th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .313 this season.
  • Albert Almora Jr. has 47 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

L 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Away

8/16/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

8/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

L 7-2

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-5

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

L 4-3

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

L 11-4

Home

8/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
