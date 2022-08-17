How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher German Marquez on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Cardinals rank sixth in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (541 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
- No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 536 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .328, while leading the Cardinals in home runs, with 29 and runs batted in with 92.
- Goldschmidt ranks fifth in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Nolan Arenado is hitting .296 with 28 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.
- Arenado is 14th in homers and 12th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Dylan Carlson is hitting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.
- Cron's home run total puts him 21st in the big leagues, and he is seventh in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
- Blackmon ranks 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has 118 hits this season and a slash line of .285/.337/.435.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .311 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 46 RBI.
Cardinals and Rockies Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Rockies
L 8-6
Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Brewers
W 6-3
Home
8/16/2022
Rockies
W 5-4
Home
8/17/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/18/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Cardinals
W 8-6
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-0
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
L 5-4
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)