How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (530 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The White Sox rank third in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in the league with 498 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has a team-best batting average of .295, while pacing the Astros in long balls with 31.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 20th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Alex Bregman has 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks while batting .261.
  • Bregman is 49th in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Tucker has racked up a team-best 77 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve has 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 47 walks while batting .277.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .307 this season with 14 home runs, both best among Chicago hitters.
  • Abreu is 75th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in with 58 while batting .297 with 13 homers.
  • Vaughn ranks 87th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 42nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.
  • A.J. Pollock has 80 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Athletics

W 7-5

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

W 8-0

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Aaron Wise plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Wise at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sepp Straka plays from the bunker on the third playoff hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago