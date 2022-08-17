How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (530 total runs).

The Astros rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The White Sox rank third in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

The White Sox rank 17th in the league with 498 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has a team-best batting average of .295, while pacing the Astros in long balls with 31.

Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 20th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Alex Bregman has 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks while batting .261.

Bregman is 49th in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Tucker has racked up a team-best 77 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve has 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 47 walks while batting .277.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .307 this season with 14 home runs, both best among Chicago hitters.

Abreu is 75th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in with 58 while batting .297 with 13 homers.

Vaughn ranks 87th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 42nd in RBI.

Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.

A.J. Pollock has 80 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 8/15/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 8/16/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away 8/20/2022 Braves - Away 8/21/2022 Braves - Away 8/23/2022 Twins - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Home 8/14/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 8/16/2022 Astros W 4-3 Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home 8/18/2022 Astros - Home 8/19/2022 Guardians - Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away 8/21/2022 Guardians - Away 8/22/2022 Royals - Away

