Skip to main content

How to Watch Astros at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Chicago looks to win its sixth straight game when they play the Astros in the third game of a four-game series.

The Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros on Wednesday looking to win their sixth straight game. The White Sox have won the first two games of the series against the AL-leading Astros and are looking to stay hot with another win on Wednesday. The White Sox were coming off a three-game sweep of the lowly Tigers and have continued their hot play against Houston. The Astros, though, will be looking to slow down the White Sox and get a win on Wednesday. The Astros still have an 11-game lead on the Mariners.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago 4K

Live stream Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The White Sox's winning streak has moved them into a tie with the Twins and a game back of the Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. They are also now a season-high five games over .500 at 61-56.

The Astros came into the series with the White Sox on a four-game winning streak, but have come up short in the first two games of this series. They dropped the opener 4-2 and then Justin Verlander gave up a 3-1 run lead in the seventh on Tuesday and the White Sox came away with a 4-3 win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago 4K
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18880085
MLB

How to Watch Astros at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs37 seconds ago
USATSI_18867481
Soccer

How to Watch Red Bulls at United FC: MLS Live Stream, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18867733
Soccer

How to Watch Revolution at Toronto FC: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle12 minutes ago
imago0047833936h (3)
Soccer

How to Watch Toluca vs. Monterrey: Stream Liga MX Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown14 minutes ago
USATSI_18879577
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Pirates: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle17 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Japan: Stream Women's Soccer Live Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown23 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Ghana: Stream Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown36 minutes ago
imago1013882843h
Hockey

How to Watch Canada vs. Switzerland: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18813537
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Bulls at Tides: Stream Minor League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago