How to Watch Astros at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Chicago looks to win its sixth straight game when they play the Astros in the third game of a four-game series.

The Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros on Wednesday looking to win their sixth straight game. The White Sox have won the first two games of the series against the AL-leading Astros and are looking to stay hot with another win on Wednesday. The White Sox were coming off a three-game sweep of the lowly Tigers and have continued their hot play against Houston. The Astros, though, will be looking to slow down the White Sox and get a win on Wednesday. The Astros still have an 11-game lead on the Mariners.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago 4K

The White Sox's winning streak has moved them into a tie with the Twins and a game back of the Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. They are also now a season-high five games over .500 at 61-56.

The Astros came into the series with the White Sox on a four-game winning streak, but have come up short in the first two games of this series. They dropped the opener 4-2 and then Justin Verlander gave up a 3-1 run lead in the seventh on Tuesday and the White Sox came away with a 4-3 win.

