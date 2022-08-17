How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to beat Jose Suarez, the Los Angeles Angels' starter, on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 473, four per game.
- The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Angels have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 446 (3.8 per game).
- The Angels are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .296.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France paces the Mariners with a team-high batting average of .287.
- In all of MLB, France ranks 74th in homers and 44th in RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
- Rodriguez is 37th in home runs and 35th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .261 with 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 42 walks.
- Jesse Winker is batting .229 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 65 walks.
Angels Impact Players
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (26) and runs batted in (68) this season while batting .254.
- In all of the major leagues, Ohtani is 10th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward's batting average of .266 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Ward is 49th in home runs and 111th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Luis Rengifo is slashing .270/.307/.427 this season for the Angels.
- Jared Walsh has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .278. He's slugging .388 on the year.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Yankees
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
L 7-4
Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
L 5-3
Away
8/15/2022
Angels
W 6-2
Away
8/16/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/17/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/20/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/23/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
8/12/2022
Twins
L 4-0
Home
8/13/2022
Twins
W 5-3
Home
8/14/2022
Twins
W 4-2
Home
8/15/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
8/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/17/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/19/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/20/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/21/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/22/2022
Rays
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
