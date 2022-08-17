How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after striking out in front of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to beat Jose Suarez, the Los Angeles Angels' starter, on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 473, four per game.
  • The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 446 (3.8 per game).
  • The Angels are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .296.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France paces the Mariners with a team-high batting average of .287.
  • In all of MLB, France ranks 74th in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Rodriguez is 37th in home runs and 35th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .261 with 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 42 walks.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .229 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 65 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (26) and runs batted in (68) this season while batting .254.
  • In all of the major leagues, Ohtani is 10th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward's batting average of .266 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Ward is 49th in home runs and 111th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Luis Rengifo is slashing .270/.307/.427 this season for the Angels.
  • Jared Walsh has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .278. He's slugging .388 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/23/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

W 5-4

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

L 4-0

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

W 5-3

Home

8/14/2022

Twins

W 4-2

Home

8/15/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

8/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/19/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/20/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/21/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/22/2022

Rays

-

Away

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
