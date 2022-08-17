How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez will lead the Milwaukee Brewers into a matchup with Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at American Family Field.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Brewers Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the third-best batting average in the majors (.260).
- The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (618 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Brewers rank 13th in the league with 521 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .318 batting average.
- Freeman ranks 49th in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 83 runs batted in.
- Turner is 38th in homers in baseball and fifth in RBI.
- Mookie Betts has 27 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Smith is batting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 72.
- Tellez's home run total puts him 18th in MLB, and he ranks 16th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Yelich ranks 153rd in homers and 165th in RBI.
- Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee with a .250 batting average while slugging 11 homers and driving in 50 runs.
- Willy Adames has 83 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
Dodgers and Brewers Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Royals
W 8-3
Away
8/13/2022
Royals
W 13-3
Away
8/14/2022
Royals
L 4-0
Away
8/15/2022
Brewers
W 4-0
Away
8/16/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Away
8/17/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/19/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/20/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/21/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/22/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Cardinals
L 3-1
Away
8/13/2022
Cardinals
W 3-2
Away
8/14/2022
Cardinals
L 6-3
Away
8/15/2022
Dodgers
L 4-0
Home
8/16/2022
Dodgers
W 5-4
Home
8/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/19/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/20/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
