How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Rowdy Tellez will lead the Milwaukee Brewers into a matchup with Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the third-best batting average in the majors (.260).

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (618 total, 5.4 per game).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Brewers rank 13th in the league with 521 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .318 batting average.

Freeman ranks 49th in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 83 runs batted in.

Turner is 38th in homers in baseball and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 27 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Smith is batting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 72.

Tellez's home run total puts him 18th in MLB, and he ranks 16th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.

Among all major league hitters, Yelich ranks 153rd in homers and 165th in RBI.

Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee with a .250 batting average while slugging 11 homers and driving in 50 runs.

Willy Adames has 83 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Dodgers and Brewers Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Royals W 8-3 Away 8/13/2022 Royals W 13-3 Away 8/14/2022 Royals L 4-0 Away 8/15/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Away 8/16/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Away 8/17/2022 Brewers - Away 8/18/2022 Brewers - Away 8/19/2022 Marlins - Home 8/20/2022 Marlins - Home 8/21/2022 Marlins - Home 8/22/2022 Brewers - Home

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Cardinals L 3-1 Away 8/13/2022 Cardinals W 3-2 Away 8/14/2022 Cardinals L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Home 8/16/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Home 8/17/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/18/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/19/2022 Cubs - Away 8/20/2022 Cubs - Away 8/21/2022 Cubs - Away 8/22/2022 Dodgers - Away

