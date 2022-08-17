How to Watch Dodgers at Brewers: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dodgers at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Milwaukee Brewers go for their second straight win on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday evening looking to get a second straight win. The Brewers dropped the opener of the series 4-0 but bounced back with a big 5-4 win in 11 innings on Tuesday. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The win was just their second in the last five games as they continue to fight the Cardinals for the top spot in the NL Central. The Dodgers, though, have now lost two of three after winning 12 in a row. They still have the best record in the NL but are being chased by the Mets and want to keep their advantage with a win.

The Brewers have been struggling lately but got a huge win on Tuesday against the Dodgers. It was a much-needed win as they sit two games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central. Wednesday, they will send Eric Later to the mound looking to get another win. Lauer is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA on the season.

The Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin as they try and avoid a second straight loss. Gonsolin has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this year going 11-1 with a 2.24 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

