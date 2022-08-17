How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer will start for the Milwaukee Brewers looking to slow down Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .260 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.4 runs per game (618 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Brewers have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 521 (4.5 per game).
  • The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .318 batting average.
  • Including all major league hitters, Freeman is third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Trea Turner has collected 83 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Turner is 38th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Mookie Betts has 27 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .271.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 72.
  • In all of baseball, Tellez is 18th in homers and 16th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.
  • Yelich ranks 153rd in homers and 165th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee, while adding 11 homers and 50 runs batted in this season.
  • Willy Adames has 83 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Dodgers and Brewers Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Royals

W 8-3

Away

8/13/2022

Royals

W 13-3

Away

8/14/2022

Royals

L 4-0

Away

8/15/2022

Brewers

W 4-0

Away

8/16/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Away

8/17/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/19/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/20/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/21/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

8/13/2022

Cardinals

W 3-2

Away

8/14/2022

Cardinals

L 6-3

Away

8/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Home

8/16/2022

Dodgers

W 5-4

Home

8/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
