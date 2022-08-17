How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer will start for the Milwaukee Brewers looking to slow down Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .260 batting average.

The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.4 runs per game (618 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Brewers have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 521 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .318 batting average.

Including all major league hitters, Freeman is third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Trea Turner has collected 83 runs batted in to lead his team.

Turner is 38th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Mookie Betts has 27 home runs, best in the lineup.

Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .271.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 72.

In all of baseball, Tellez is 18th in homers and 16th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.

Yelich ranks 153rd in homers and 165th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee, while adding 11 homers and 50 runs batted in this season.

Willy Adames has 83 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Dodgers and Brewers Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Royals W 8-3 Away 8/13/2022 Royals W 13-3 Away 8/14/2022 Royals L 4-0 Away 8/15/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Away 8/16/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Away 8/17/2022 Brewers - Away 8/18/2022 Brewers - Away 8/19/2022 Marlins - Home 8/20/2022 Marlins - Home 8/21/2022 Marlins - Home 8/22/2022 Brewers - Home

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Cardinals L 3-1 Away 8/13/2022 Cardinals W 3-2 Away 8/14/2022 Cardinals L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Home 8/16/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Home 8/17/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/18/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/19/2022 Cubs - Away 8/20/2022 Cubs - Away 8/21/2022 Cubs - Away 8/22/2022 Dodgers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.