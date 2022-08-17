How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets head into the third of a four-game series against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (553 total).
- The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 575 total runs this season.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (29) and runs batted in (97).
- Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Lindor is batting .269 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
- Lindor is 30th in homers in the majors and sixth in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.
- Starling Marte is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs this season. He's batting .289 with 74 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in (79) this season. He's batting .252 while slugging .495.
- Olson is currently 14th in homers and eighth in RBI in the big leagues.
- Dansby Swanson is batting .294 to lead Atlanta, while adding 16 homers and 64 runs batted in this season.
- Acuna has 88 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
W 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
L 5-0
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/21/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 5-2
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 6-2
Away
8/14/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Away
8/15/2022
Mets
W 13-1
Home
8/16/2022
Mets
W 5-0
Home
8/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/18/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/19/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/21/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)