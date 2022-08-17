How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) and center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after scoring against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets head into the third of a four-game series against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.258).

The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (553 total).

The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Braves have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 575 total runs this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (29) and runs batted in (97).

Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Lindor is batting .269 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Lindor is 30th in homers in the majors and sixth in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Starling Marte is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs this season. He's batting .289 with 74 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in (79) this season. He's batting .252 while slugging .495.

Olson is currently 14th in homers and eighth in RBI in the big leagues.

Dansby Swanson is batting .294 to lead Atlanta, while adding 16 homers and 64 runs batted in this season.

Acuna has 88 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 8/14/2022 Phillies W 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/16/2022 Braves L 5-0 Away 8/17/2022 Braves - Away 8/18/2022 Braves - Away 8/19/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/21/2022 Phillies - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Marlins W 5-2 Away 8/13/2022 Marlins W 6-2 Away 8/14/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Away 8/15/2022 Mets W 13-1 Home 8/16/2022 Mets W 5-0 Home 8/17/2022 Mets - Home 8/18/2022 Mets - Home 8/19/2022 Astros - Home 8/20/2022 Astros - Home 8/21/2022 Astros - Home 8/22/2022 Pirates - Away

