How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) and center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after scoring against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) and center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after scoring against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets head into the third of a four-game series against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.258).
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (553 total).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
  • The Braves have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 575 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (29) and runs batted in (97).
  • Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Lindor is batting .269 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Lindor is 30th in homers in the majors and sixth in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs this season. He's batting .289 with 74 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in (79) this season. He's batting .252 while slugging .495.
  • Olson is currently 14th in homers and eighth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .294 to lead Atlanta, while adding 16 homers and 64 runs batted in this season.
  • Acuna has 88 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

W 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

L 5-0

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

W 5-2

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

W 6-2

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Away

8/15/2022

Mets

W 13-1

Home

8/16/2022

Mets

W 5-0

Home

8/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/18/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) and center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after scoring against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) and center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after scoring against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago0048351707h
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs. América: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
imago1013859270h
Soccer

How to Watch Nigeria vs. Canada: Stream U20 Women's World Cup Live Online

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
Aug 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) after scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Aug 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) after scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1013905256h
Soccer

How to Watch Korea Republic vs. France: Stream U20 Women World Cup Live

By Christine Brown18 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth29 minutes ago
Meet-The-Cast-Of-Haus-Of-Vicious
entertainment

How to Watch Haus of Vicious: Stream Series Premiere Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina45 minutes ago