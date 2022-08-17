How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia ready for the third of a four-game series against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (514 total).
  • The Rangers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 393 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .279 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 26 long balls.
  • Seager is 11th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks while batting .236.
  • Semien is 38th in homers and 48th in RBI so far this season.
  • Garcia has put up a team-best 73 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .291 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 49 while batting .246, which is also best on the team.
  • In all of the major leagues, Murphy ranks 75th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (49) this season while batting .231.
  • Brown is currently 41st in homers and 74th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Tony Kemp has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.297/.310.
  • Chad Pinder has 64 hits and an OBP of .260 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

W 7-4

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

8/16/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

8/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/18/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/19/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/20/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/21/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

L 8-0

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

L 6-3

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Aaron Wise plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Wise at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sepp Straka plays from the bunker on the third playoff hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Justin Thomas plays from the fairway during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Justin Thomas at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Harold Varner III plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Harold Varner at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Lee Trevino plays a shot with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus during the R&amp;A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago