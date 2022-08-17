How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia ready for the third of a four-game series against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (514 total).
- The Rangers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 393 (3.4 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .279 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 26 long balls.
- Seager is 11th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks while batting .236.
- Semien is 38th in homers and 48th in RBI so far this season.
- Garcia has put up a team-best 73 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .291 batting average.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 49 while batting .246, which is also best on the team.
- In all of the major leagues, Murphy ranks 75th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
- Brown leads Oakland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (49) this season while batting .231.
- Brown is currently 41st in homers and 74th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Tony Kemp has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.297/.310.
- Chad Pinder has 64 hits and an OBP of .260 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
8/13/2022
Mariners
W 7-4
Home
8/14/2022
Mariners
W 5-3
Home
8/15/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
8/16/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Home
8/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/18/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/19/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/20/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/21/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/22/2022
Twins
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
L 8-0
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
L 6-3
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/18/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)