How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia ready for the third of a four-game series against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (514 total).

The Rangers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 393 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .279 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 26 long balls.

Seager is 11th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks while batting .236.

Semien is 38th in homers and 48th in RBI so far this season.

Garcia has put up a team-best 73 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .291 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 49 while batting .246, which is also best on the team.

In all of the major leagues, Murphy ranks 75th in home runs and 74th in RBI.

Brown leads Oakland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (49) this season while batting .231.

Brown is currently 41st in homers and 74th in RBI in the big leagues.

Tony Kemp has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.297/.310.

Chad Pinder has 64 hits and an OBP of .260 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 8/13/2022 Mariners W 7-4 Home 8/14/2022 Mariners W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 8/16/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home 8/19/2022 Twins - Away 8/20/2022 Twins - Away 8/21/2022 Twins - Away 8/22/2022 Twins - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/13/2022 Astros L 8-0 Away 8/14/2022 Astros L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Away 8/16/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home 8/20/2022 Mariners - Home 8/21/2022 Mariners - Home 8/22/2022 Marlins - Home

