How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Lodolo gets the nod for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Phillies' .251 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (541 total).

The Phillies' .314 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.

The Reds rank 19th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Reds rank 20th in the league with 485 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Rhys Hoskins is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 57 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .345.

In all of MLB, Hoskins ranks 11th in homers and 37th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 34 home runs and 69 RBI.

Including all major league batters, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 19th in RBI.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .289.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.268) and runs batted in (54) this season while also slugging six homers.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Farmer is 214th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.

Joey Votto's 11 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 41 runs this season while slugging .370.

Votto is 115th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 128th in RBI.

Nick Senzel has 69 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.303/.313.

Albert Almora Jr. has 47 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Mets L 1-0 Away 8/14/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 8/15/2022 Reds W 4-3 Away 8/16/2022 Reds W 11-4 Away 8/17/2022 Reds - Away 8/19/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home 8/21/2022 Mets - Home 8/22/2022 Reds - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 8/13/2022 Cubs L 7-2 Home 8/14/2022 Cubs W 8-5 Home 8/15/2022 Phillies L 4-3 Home 8/16/2022 Phillies L 11-4 Home 8/17/2022 Phillies - Home 8/19/2022 Pirates - Away 8/20/2022 Pirates - Away 8/21/2022 Pirates - Away 8/22/2022 Phillies - Away 8/23/2022 Phillies - Away

Regional restrictions apply.