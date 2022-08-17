How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) after scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts and Ben Gamel will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .252 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (521 total).

The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 418 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 62.

Of all batters in the majors, Devers is 14th in homers and 29th in RBI.

Bogaerts' .303 batting average is a team-high mark.

Bogaerts is 153rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI so far this year.

Alex Verdugo is batting .275 with 29 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Tommy Pham is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 40 and his batting average of .257 is also best on his team.

Reynolds' home run total puts him 41st in the majors, and he is 136th in RBI.

Gamel is batting .240 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Overall, Gamel ranks 241st in homers and 181st in RBI this season.

Michael Chavis has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.278/.416.

Kevin Newman is batting .266 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Red Sox and Pirates Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 Yankees L 3-2 Home 8/14/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 8/16/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 8/17/2022 Pirates - Away 8/18/2022 Pirates - Away 8/19/2022 Orioles - Away 8/20/2022 Orioles - Away 8/21/2022 Orioles - Away 8/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Away 8/12/2022 Giants L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Giants L 2-0 Away 8/14/2022 Giants L 8-7 Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox L 5-3 Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/19/2022 Reds - Home 8/20/2022 Reds - Home 8/21/2022 Reds - Home 8/22/2022 Braves - Home

