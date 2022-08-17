How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) after scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts and Ben Gamel will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .252 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
  • The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (521 total).
  • The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 418 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 62.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Devers is 14th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Bogaerts' .303 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Bogaerts is 153rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Alex Verdugo is batting .275 with 29 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.
  • Tommy Pham is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 40 and his batting average of .257 is also best on his team.
  • Reynolds' home run total puts him 41st in the majors, and he is 136th in RBI.
  • Gamel is batting .240 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
  • Overall, Gamel ranks 241st in homers and 181st in RBI this season.
  • Michael Chavis has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.278/.416.
  • Kevin Newman is batting .266 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Red Sox and Pirates Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

L 8-7

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

L 5-3

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/22/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

