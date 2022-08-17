How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Merrill Kelly on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (527 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Giants are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 494 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has put up a team-best 58 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs place him 49th in MLB, and he is 39th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has a club-leading .268 batting average.
  • Estrada ranks 115th in home runs and 80th in RBI so far this season.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .217 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Joc Pederson has collected a team-best 17 home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (28) and runs batted in (68) this season while batting .220.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Walker is sixth in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .258 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Marte ranks 135th in home runs and 121st in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has 90 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.310/.427.
  • Josh Rojas is batting .280 with an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Padres

L 13-7

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-1

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Pirates

W 9-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

W 7-4

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

L 6-1

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

