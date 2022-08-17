How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on David Fletcher and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- The Mariners are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (473 total).
- The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Angels have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 446 (3.8 per game).
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads the Mariners with a .287 batting average.
- France ranks 74th in home runs and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
- Rodriguez is 37th in home runs and 35th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- J.P. Crawford has 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 42 walks while hitting .261.
- Jesse Winker has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .229.
Angels Impact Players
- Shohei Ohtani is batting .254 this season with a team-high 26 home runs and 68 RBI.
- Ohtani's home run total puts him 10th in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .266 average while slugging 16 homers and driving in 43 runs.
- Ward is 49th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 111th in RBI.
- Luis Rengifo has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.307/.427.
- Jared Walsh is batting .227 with an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Yankees
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
L 7-4
Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
L 5-3
Away
8/15/2022
Angels
W 6-2
Away
8/16/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/17/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/20/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/23/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
8/12/2022
Twins
L 4-0
Home
8/13/2022
Twins
W 5-3
Home
8/14/2022
Twins
W 4-2
Home
8/15/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
8/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/17/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/19/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/20/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/21/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/22/2022
Rays
-
Away
