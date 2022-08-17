How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after striking out in front of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on David Fletcher and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
  • The Mariners are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (473 total).
  • The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 446 (3.8 per game).
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads the Mariners with a .287 batting average.
  • France ranks 74th in home runs and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Rodriguez is 37th in home runs and 35th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • J.P. Crawford has 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 42 walks while hitting .261.
  • Jesse Winker has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .229.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani is batting .254 this season with a team-high 26 home runs and 68 RBI.
  • Ohtani's home run total puts him 10th in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .266 average while slugging 16 homers and driving in 43 runs.
  • Ward is 49th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 111th in RBI.
  • Luis Rengifo has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.307/.427.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .227 with an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/23/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

W 5-4

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

L 4-0

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

W 5-3

Home

8/14/2022

Twins

W 4-2

Home

8/15/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

8/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/19/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/20/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/21/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/22/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
