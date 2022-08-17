How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez will start for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
  • The Cardinals are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (541 total).
  • The Cardinals rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 536 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and 92 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .328.
  • Goldschmidt's home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Arenado is batting .296 with 28 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Arenado is 14th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.
  • Cron is 21st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 110 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .438 on the year.
  • Blackmon is currently 49th in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 118 hits this season and a slash line of .285/.337/.435.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 46 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Rockies

L 8-6

Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

W 3-1

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

W 6-3

Home

8/16/2022

Rockies

W 5-4

Home

8/17/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/18/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Cardinals

W 8-6

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-0

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
