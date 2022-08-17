How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
German Marquez will start for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Cardinals are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (541 total).
- The Cardinals rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
- No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored 536 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and 92 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .328.
- Goldschmidt's home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
- Arenado is batting .296 with 28 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Arenado is 14th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Dylan Carlson is batting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.
- Cron is 21st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 110 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .438 on the year.
- Blackmon is currently 49th in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has 118 hits this season and a slash line of .285/.337/.435.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 46 RBI.
Cardinals and Rockies Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Rockies
L 8-6
Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Brewers
W 6-3
Home
8/16/2022
Rockies
W 5-4
Home
8/17/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/18/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Cardinals
W 8-6
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-0
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
L 5-4
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)