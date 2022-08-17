How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez will start for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

7:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 batting average.

The Cardinals are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (541 total).

The Cardinals rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.

No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 536 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and 92 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .328.

Goldschmidt's home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks fourth in RBI.

Arenado is batting .296 with 28 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Arenado is 14th in home runs and 12th in RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Dylan Carlson is batting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.

Cron is 21st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 110 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .438 on the year.

Blackmon is currently 49th in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Brendan Rodgers has 118 hits this season and a slash line of .285/.337/.435.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 46 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Rockies L 8-6 Away 8/12/2022 Brewers W 3-1 Home 8/13/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 8/14/2022 Brewers W 6-3 Home 8/16/2022 Rockies W 5-4 Home 8/17/2022 Rockies - Home 8/18/2022 Rockies - Home 8/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/22/2022 Cubs - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Cardinals W 8-6 Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-4 Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/19/2022 Giants - Home 8/20/2022 Giants - Home 8/21/2022 Giants - Home 8/23/2022 Rangers - Home

