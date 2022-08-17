How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers will send a hot-hitting Adolis Garcia to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (514 total).
- The Rangers rank 25th in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 393 (3.4 per game).
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 26 long balls.
- Seager's home runs rank him 11th in the majors, and he is 37th in RBI.
- Marcus Semien is batting .236 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
- Semien ranks 38th in home runs and 47th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Garcia has collected a team-high 73 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .291.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 49 while batting .246, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy's home run total is 75th and his RBI tally is 73rd.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 49.
- Overall, Brown is 41st in homers and 73rd in RBI this season.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .237/.301/.373 this season for the Athletics.
- Kemp is batting .222 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
8/13/2022
Mariners
W 7-4
Home
8/14/2022
Mariners
W 5-3
Home
8/15/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
8/16/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Home
8/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/18/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/19/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/20/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/21/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/22/2022
Twins
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
L 8-0
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
L 6-3
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/18/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
