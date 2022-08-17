How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers will send a hot-hitting Adolis Garcia to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (514 total).

The Rangers rank 25th in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 393 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 26 long balls.

Seager's home runs rank him 11th in the majors, and he is 37th in RBI.

Marcus Semien is batting .236 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Semien ranks 38th in home runs and 47th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Garcia has collected a team-high 73 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .291.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 49 while batting .246, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy's home run total is 75th and his RBI tally is 73rd.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 49.

Overall, Brown is 41st in homers and 73rd in RBI this season.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .237/.301/.373 this season for the Athletics.

Kemp is batting .222 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 8/13/2022 Mariners W 7-4 Home 8/14/2022 Mariners W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 8/16/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home 8/19/2022 Twins - Away 8/20/2022 Twins - Away 8/21/2022 Twins - Away 8/22/2022 Twins - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/13/2022 Astros L 8-0 Away 8/14/2022 Astros L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Away 8/16/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home 8/20/2022 Mariners - Home 8/21/2022 Mariners - Home 8/22/2022 Marlins - Home

