How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals take the field on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Drew Smyly, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 14th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (481 total runs).

The Cubs are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

The Nationals have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 448 (3.8 per game).

The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ is batting .281 with 30 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 31st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Willson Contreras is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras ranks 41st in homers and 93rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .306.

Patrick Wisdom has managed a team-leading 21 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.

Nationals Impact Players

Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 57 and has a batting average of .239.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cruz's home run total ranks 153rd and his RBI tally is 47th.

Cesar Hernandez leads Washington in batting with a .247 average.

Hernandez is 402nd in home runs and 236th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Keibert Ruiz has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.305/.351.

Luke Voit's 16 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 53 runs this season while slugging .419.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 8/13/2022 Reds W 7-2 Away 8/14/2022 Reds L 8-5 Away 8/15/2022 Nationals L 5-4 Away 8/16/2022 Nationals W 7-5 Away 8/17/2022 Nationals - Away 8/18/2022 Orioles - Away 8/19/2022 Brewers - Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 8/13/2022 Padres W 4-3 Home 8/14/2022 Padres L 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 8/16/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Home 8/17/2022 Cubs - Home 8/18/2022 Padres - Away 8/19/2022 Padres - Away 8/20/2022 Padres - Away 8/21/2022 Padres - Away 8/23/2022 Mariners - Away

