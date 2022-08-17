How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals take the field on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Drew Smyly, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 14th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
  • The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (481 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 448 (3.8 per game).
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .281 with 30 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 31st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
  • Willson Contreras is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras ranks 41st in homers and 93rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .306.
  • Patrick Wisdom has managed a team-leading 21 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 57 and has a batting average of .239.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cruz's home run total ranks 153rd and his RBI tally is 47th.
  • Cesar Hernandez leads Washington in batting with a .247 average.
  • Hernandez is 402nd in home runs and 236th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Keibert Ruiz has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.305/.351.
  • Luke Voit's 16 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 53 runs this season while slugging .419.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

W 7-2

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

L 8-5

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

L 5-4

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

W 7-5

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

W 4-3

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

L 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Home

8/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/18/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/19/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/20/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/21/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 seconds ago
USATSI_18880048
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Nationals: Stream MLB Live Online for Free, TV Channel

By Adam Childs33 seconds ago
Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates with Cubs manager David Ross (R) after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 seconds ago
USATSI_18645194
Tennis

How to Watch Western & Southern Open, Second Round: Stream Tennis Live

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
USATSI_18861409
Baseball

How to Watch Latin America vs. Caribbean: Stream Little League World Series

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens. Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Week 7
NFL

NFL Prime Time Guide: How to Watch Sunday, Monday, Thursday Night Games

By Claire Kuwana5 minutes ago
Soccer

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
imago1013468827h
Soccer

How to Watch Qarabag FK vs. FC Viktoria Plzen: Stream UEFA Champions League Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle26 minutes ago
USATSI_18879852
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Reds: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago