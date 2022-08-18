How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon starts for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (529 total runs).
  • The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 495 (4.3 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Flores ranks 49th in homers and 42nd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.
  • Including all major league batters, Estrada is 116th in home runs and 85th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .215.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs (29) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .220.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker ranks fifth in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Marte ranks 139th in homers and 123rd in RBI this season.
  • Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.310/.425.
  • Josh Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .408 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-1

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

W 7-4

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

L 6-1

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Royals

-

Away

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
