How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Carlos Rodon starts for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (529 total runs).
- The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 495 (4.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Flores ranks 49th in homers and 42nd in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.
- Including all major league batters, Estrada is 116th in home runs and 85th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .215.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker leads Arizona in home runs (29) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .220.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker ranks fifth in home runs and 19th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
- Overall, Marte ranks 139th in homers and 123rd in RBI this season.
- Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.310/.425.
- Josh Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .408 on the year.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
W 8-7
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-1
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Home
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
W 6-0
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
W 7-4
Away
8/15/2022
Giants
L 6-1
Away
8/16/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
8/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/18/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Royals
-
Away
