How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon starts for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (529 total runs).

The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 495 (4.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in baseball, Flores ranks 49th in homers and 42nd in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.

Including all major league batters, Estrada is 116th in home runs and 85th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .215.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs (29) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .220.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker ranks fifth in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.

Overall, Marte ranks 139th in homers and 123rd in RBI this season.

Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.310/.425.

Josh Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .408 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away 8/20/2022 Rockies - Away 8/21/2022 Rockies - Away 8/23/2022 Tigers - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Away 8/14/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Away 8/15/2022 Giants L 6-1 Away 8/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away 8/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Royals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.