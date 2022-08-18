How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker, will be on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

3:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 531, 4.5 per game.

The Giants rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 498 (4.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs place him 51st in MLB, and he is 42nd in RBI.

Thairo Estrada's .266 batting average is a team-high mark.

Estrada is 117th in home runs and 86th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .214 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker is batting .223 this season with a team-high 29 home runs and 69 RBI.

Walker's home run total puts him fifth in the big leagues, and he is 20th in RBI.

Ketel Marte's batting average of .257 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Overall, Marte ranks 138th in homers and 125th in RBI this year.

Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.309/.424.

Josh Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .404 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away 8/20/2022 Rockies - Away 8/21/2022 Rockies - Away 8/23/2022 Tigers - Away 8/24/2022 Tigers - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Away 8/14/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Away 8/15/2022 Giants L 6-1 Away 8/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 8/17/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away 8/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Royals - Away 8/24/2022 Royals - Away

