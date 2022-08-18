How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker, will be on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
- The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 531, 4.5 per game.
- The Giants rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 498 (4.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.
- Flores' home runs place him 51st in MLB, and he is 42nd in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada's .266 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Estrada is 117th in home runs and 86th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .214 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker is batting .223 this season with a team-high 29 home runs and 69 RBI.
- Walker's home run total puts him fifth in the big leagues, and he is 20th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte's batting average of .257 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Overall, Marte ranks 138th in homers and 125th in RBI this year.
- Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.309/.424.
- Josh Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .404 on the year.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
W 8-7
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-1
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Home
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Home
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
W 6-0
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
W 7-4
Away
8/15/2022
Giants
L 6-1
Away
8/16/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
8/17/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
8/18/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/24/2022
Royals
-
Away
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)