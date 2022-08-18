How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will take on Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in the final of a four-game series, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets are fifth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

The Mets have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (562 total runs).

The Mets are second in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Braves rank ninth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Braves have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 582.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 99.

Among all major league hitters, Alonso ranks 36th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks.

Lindor ranks 27th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .291.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs this season. He's batting .288 with 74 RBI.

Riley's home run total places him fourth in the majors, and he ranks 11th in RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in (79) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .490.

Olson is 14th in homers and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Dansby Swanson's batting average of .292 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 88 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 8/14/2022 Phillies W 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/16/2022 Braves L 5-0 Away 8/17/2022 Braves W 9-7 Away 8/18/2022 Braves - Away 8/19/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/21/2022 Phillies - Away 8/22/2022 Yankees - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Marlins W 6-2 Away 8/14/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Away 8/15/2022 Mets W 13-1 Home 8/16/2022 Mets W 5-0 Home 8/17/2022 Mets L 9-7 Home 8/18/2022 Mets - Home 8/19/2022 Astros - Home 8/20/2022 Astros - Home 8/21/2022 Astros - Home 8/22/2022 Pirates - Away 8/23/2022 Pirates - Away

