How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will take on Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in the final of a four-game series, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets are fifth in the majors with a .258 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (562 total runs).
  • The Mets are second in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves rank ninth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Braves have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 582.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 99.
  • Among all major league hitters, Alonso ranks 36th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 27th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .291.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs this season. He's batting .288 with 74 RBI.
  • Riley's home run total places him fourth in the majors, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in (79) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .490.
  • Olson is 14th in homers and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Dansby Swanson's batting average of .292 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. has 88 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

W 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

L 5-0

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

W 9-7

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

W 6-2

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Away

8/15/2022

Mets

W 13-1

Home

8/16/2022

Mets

W 5-0

Home

8/17/2022

Mets

L 9-7

Home

8/18/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

August
18
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
