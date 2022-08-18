How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A couple of hot hitters, Cedric Mullins and Ian Happ, will be on display when the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 3:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Orioles vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Orioles have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
- The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 495, 4.2 per game.
- The Orioles are 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 484 (4.2 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Orioles Impact Players
- Mullins leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Mullins' home runs rank him 117th, and his RBI tally puts him 78th.
- Anthony Santander's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 20 home runs and 61 RBI.
- Santander is 31st in homers and 32nd in RBI so far this season.
- Austin Hays has 25 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .253.
- Ryan Mountcastle is batting .248 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Happ is batting .278 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 97th and his RBI tally ranks 62nd.
- Willson Contreras has 90 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Contreras ranks 43rd among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 95th in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .304 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (21) and runs batted in (55) this season while batting .219.
Orioles and Cubs Schedules
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Away
8/14/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
8/15/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-3
Away
8/16/2022
Blue Jays
W 4-2
Away
8/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-1
Away
8/18/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/23/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/24/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
L 5-4
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
W 7-5
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)