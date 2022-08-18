How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Cedric Mullins and Ian Happ, will be on display when the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 3:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

3:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orioles vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Orioles have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 495, 4.2 per game.

The Orioles are 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 484 (4.2 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Orioles Impact Players

Mullins leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.

Among all hitters in MLB, Mullins' home runs rank him 117th, and his RBI tally puts him 78th.

Anthony Santander's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 20 home runs and 61 RBI.

Santander is 31st in homers and 32nd in RBI so far this season.

Austin Hays has 25 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .253.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .248 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ is batting .278 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI for Chicago this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 97th and his RBI tally ranks 62nd.

Willson Contreras has 90 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Contreras ranks 43rd among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 95th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner is batting .304 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 39 runs batted in this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (21) and runs batted in (55) this season while batting .219.

Orioles and Cubs Schedules

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Rays L 8-2 Away 8/14/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 8/15/2022 Blue Jays W 7-3 Away 8/16/2022 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away 8/17/2022 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away 8/18/2022 Cubs - Home 8/19/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/20/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/21/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/23/2022 White Sox - Home 8/24/2022 White Sox - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Reds W 7-2 Away 8/14/2022 Reds L 8-5 Away 8/15/2022 Nationals L 5-4 Away 8/16/2022 Nationals W 7-5 Away 8/17/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 Orioles - Away 8/19/2022 Brewers - Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home

