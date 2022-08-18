How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Cedric Mullins and Ian Happ, will be on display when the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 3:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orioles vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Orioles have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
  • The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 495, 4.2 per game.
  • The Orioles are 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 484 (4.2 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Mullins leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Mullins' home runs rank him 117th, and his RBI tally puts him 78th.
  • Anthony Santander's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 20 home runs and 61 RBI.
  • Santander is 31st in homers and 32nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Austin Hays has 25 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .253.
  • Ryan Mountcastle is batting .248 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ is batting .278 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 97th and his RBI tally ranks 62nd.
  • Willson Contreras has 90 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
  • Contreras ranks 43rd among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 95th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .304 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (21) and runs batted in (55) this season while batting .219.

Orioles and Cubs Schedules

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Away

8/14/2022

Rays

L 4-1

Away

8/15/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-3

Away

8/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 4-2

Away

8/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/23/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/24/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Reds

W 7-2

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

L 8-5

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

L 5-4

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

W 7-5

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
USATSI_18859683
Golf

How to Watch BMW Championship, First Round: Stream PGA Tour Golf Live

By Kristofer Habbas
sue-bird
SI Guide

Sue Bird Begins Her Final Postseason

By Kevin Sweeney
USATSI_18884546
Baseball

How to Watch Midwest vs Great Lakes: Little League World Series Live Online

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18883195
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Orioles: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff