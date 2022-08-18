How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Josh Winckowski and JT Brubaker are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates face off on Thursday at PNC Park.
Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (529 total).
- The Red Sox rank 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 421 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers leads the squad with a batting average of .302, and leads the Red Sox in home runs, with 25 and runs batted in with 62.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Devers ranks 14th in homers and 31st in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .280.
- Verdugo ranks 190th in homers and 52nd in RBI so far this season.
- Xander Bogaerts paces the Red Sox's lineup with a .302 batting average.
- J.D. Martinez has 34 doubles, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .276.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 18, runs batted in with 42 and his batting average of .259 is also best on his team.
- Reynolds' home run total places him 38th in the big leagues, and he ranks 125th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel has 64 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
- Gamel is 239th in home runs and 178th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Michael Chavis is slashing .245/.278/.417 this season for the Pirates.
- Kevin Newman has 47 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .362 this season.
Red Sox and Pirates Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
W 8-3
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Giants
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
Giants
L 8-7
Away
8/16/2022
Red Sox
L 5-3
Home
8/17/2022
Red Sox
L 8-3
Home
8/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/19/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/22/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/23/2022
Braves
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
