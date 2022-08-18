How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Orioles and Jorge Mateo ready for the final of a one-game series against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Orioles vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Orioles' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 495, 4.2 per game.
- The Orioles rank 23rd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 484 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .317.
Orioles Impact Players
- Cedric Mullins leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.
- Of all batters in MLB, Mullins ranks 117th in homers and 78th in RBI.
- Anthony Santander has hit 20 home runs with 61 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
- Santander is 31st in home runs and 32nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Austin Hays is hitting .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks.
- Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .248 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ is batting .278 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI for Chicago this season.
- In all of baseball, Happ is 97th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.
- Contreras has 90 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Contreras ranks 43rd in home runs and 95th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .304 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (21) and runs batted in (55) this season while batting .219.
Orioles and Cubs Schedules
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Away
8/14/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
8/15/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-3
Away
8/16/2022
Blue Jays
W 4-2
Away
8/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-1
Away
8/18/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/23/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/24/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
L 5-4
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
W 7-5
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:05
PM/EST
