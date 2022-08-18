How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles and Jorge Mateo ready for the final of a one-game series against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18, 2022 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orioles vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Orioles' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 495, 4.2 per game.

The Orioles rank 23rd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 484 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .317.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.

Of all batters in MLB, Mullins ranks 117th in homers and 78th in RBI.

Anthony Santander has hit 20 home runs with 61 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.

Santander is 31st in home runs and 32nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Austin Hays is hitting .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .248 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ is batting .278 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI for Chicago this season.

In all of baseball, Happ is 97th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.

Contreras has 90 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Contreras ranks 43rd in home runs and 95th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Nico Hoerner is batting .304 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 39 runs batted in this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (21) and runs batted in (55) this season while batting .219.

Orioles and Cubs Schedules

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Rays L 8-2 Away 8/14/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 8/15/2022 Blue Jays W 7-3 Away 8/16/2022 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away 8/17/2022 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away 8/18/2022 Cubs - Home 8/19/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/20/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/21/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/23/2022 White Sox - Home 8/24/2022 White Sox - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Reds W 7-2 Away 8/14/2022 Reds L 8-5 Away 8/15/2022 Nationals L 5-4 Away 8/16/2022 Nationals W 7-5 Away 8/17/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 Orioles - Away 8/19/2022 Brewers - Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.