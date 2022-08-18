How to Watch Cubs at Orioles: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

The Chicago Cubs make a quick trip to Baltimore on Thursday to take on the Orioles in a makeup of a rainout earlier this year.

The Chicago Cubs make a pit stop on Thursday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles on the road. The Cubs are coming off a three-game series in Washington and will make the short trip to Baltimore to make up a game from a rainout earlier this year. The Cubs lost their one game in Baltimore earlier this year 9-3, but the second game was postponed. They would play in Chicago a little over a month later with the Orioles winning those two games also. The Orioles will look to finish off a season sweep of the Cubs on Thursday with another win.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cubs are playing better baseball as of late as they have won their last four series and are over .500 in the second half of the season.

They make the quick trip to Baltimore coming off two straight wins against the Nationals and will be looking to win their third straight game.

The Orioles, though, are looking to beat the Cubs again as they try and avoid losing their second straight game. Despite the loss on Wednesday to the Blue Jays, the Orioles still won the series against the division rival.

Regional restrictions may apply.