How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Luis Garcia, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
  • The Astros have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (533 total runs).
  • The Astros are 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 500 (4.2 per game).
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has posted a team-best batting average of .296, and paces the Astros in long balls with 31.
  • Alvarez's home runs rank him third in baseball, and he is 10th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .258 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Bregman ranks 51st in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 77 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve has 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 48 walks while batting .275.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .309 this season with 14 home runs, both tops among Chicago hitters.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home run total ranks 77th and his RBI tally ranks 52nd.
  • Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in with 58 while batting .296 with 13 homers.
  • Among all major league hitters, Vaughn is 88th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
  • A.J. Pollock has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .369 on the year.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Athletics

W 8-0

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Twins

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/23/2022

Orioles

-

Away

