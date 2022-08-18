How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .254 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (546 total runs).
  • The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .331, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 29 and runs batted in with 92.
  • Including all major league hitters, Goldschmidt ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Arenado is hitting .296 with 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Arenado is 14th in homers and 11th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .256.
  • Dylan Carlson is hitting .240 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.
  • Cron's home run total places him 21st in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 111 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .437 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 51st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .313 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 46 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

W 3-1

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

W 6-3

Home

8/16/2022

Rockies

W 5-4

Home

8/17/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Home

8/18/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-0

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

L 5-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 seconds ago
Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 seconds ago
USATSI_18886962
Baseball

How to Watch Asia-Pacific. vs Europe-Africa: Stream Little League World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
USATSI_18376656
Tennis

How to Watch Western & Southern Open: Round of 16: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
USATSI_18885205
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson15 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Iga Swiatek at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago