How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Cardinals' .254 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- The Cardinals have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (546 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .331, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 29 and runs batted in with 92.
- Including all major league hitters, Goldschmidt ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Arenado is hitting .296 with 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Arenado is 14th in homers and 11th in RBI.
- Tommy Edman has 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .256.
- Dylan Carlson is hitting .240 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 32 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.
- Cron's home run total places him 21st in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 111 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .437 on the year.
- Blackmon is 51st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .313 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 46 RBI.
Cardinals and Rockies Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Brewers
W 6-3
Home
8/16/2022
Rockies
W 5-4
Home
8/17/2022
Rockies
W 5-1
Home
8/18/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-0
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
L 5-4
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
L 5-1
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)