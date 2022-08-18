How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros square off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

The Astros have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (533 total runs).

The Astros' .317 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.

The White Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in the league with 500 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 home runs and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .296.

Alvarez is third in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Alex Bregman is hitting .258 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.

Bregman ranks 51st in homers and 24th in RBI in the big leagues.

Kyle Tucker has collected a team-high 77 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is batting .275 with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in homers with 14 while also maintaining a team-best .309 batting average.

Abreu's home run total puts him 77th in the majors, and he ranks 52nd in RBI.

Vaughn is a key run producer for Chicago with a .296 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI.

Among all MLB hitters, Vaughn ranks 88th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.

Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.

A.J. Pollock has 80 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 8/15/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 8/16/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 8/17/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away 8/20/2022 Braves - Away 8/21/2022 Braves - Away 8/23/2022 Twins - Home 8/24/2022 Twins - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Home 8/14/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 8/16/2022 Astros W 4-3 Home 8/17/2022 Astros L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Astros - Home 8/19/2022 Guardians - Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away 8/21/2022 Guardians - Away 8/22/2022 Royals - Away 8/23/2022 Orioles - Away

