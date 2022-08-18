How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros square off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
  • The Astros have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (533 total runs).
  • The Astros' .317 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in the league with 500 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 home runs and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .296.
  • Alvarez is third in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .258 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 51st in homers and 24th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected a team-high 77 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .275 with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in homers with 14 while also maintaining a team-best .309 batting average.
  • Abreu's home run total puts him 77th in the majors, and he ranks 52nd in RBI.
  • Vaughn is a key run producer for Chicago with a .296 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Vaughn ranks 88th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.
  • A.J. Pollock has 80 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Athletics

W 8-0

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Twins

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/23/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
USATSI_18859683
Golf

How to Watch BMW Championship, First Round: Stream PGA Tour Golf Live

By Kristofer Habbas
sue-bird
SI Guide

Sue Bird Begins Her Final Postseason

By Kevin Sweeney
USATSI_18884546
Baseball

How to Watch Midwest vs Great Lakes: Little League World Series Live Online

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18883195
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Orioles: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff