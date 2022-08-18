How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom hit the field in the final game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Thursday at Truist Park.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets rank fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (562 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 582 total runs this season.
- The Braves have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso has a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.
- In all of baseball, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.
- Lindor is batting .271 with 17 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks.
- Lindor is 27th in home runs in baseball and fifth in RBI.
- Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .291.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley is batting .288 this season with a team-high 30 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Riley is fourth in homers and 11th in RBI.
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in (79) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .490.
- Olson ranks 14th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and eighth in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson is batting .292 to lead Atlanta, while adding 16 homers and 65 runs batted in this season.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .275 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
W 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
L 5-0
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
W 9-7
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/21/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 6-2
Away
8/14/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Away
8/15/2022
Mets
W 13-1
Home
8/16/2022
Mets
W 5-0
Home
8/17/2022
Mets
L 9-7
Home
8/18/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/19/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/21/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
