How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom hit the field in the final game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Thursday at Truist Park.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets rank fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (562 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Braves have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 582 total runs this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.

In all of baseball, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.

Lindor is batting .271 with 17 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks.

Lindor is 27th in home runs in baseball and fifth in RBI.

Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .291.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley is batting .288 this season with a team-high 30 home runs.

In all of MLB, Riley is fourth in homers and 11th in RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in (79) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .490.

Olson ranks 14th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and eighth in RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .292 to lead Atlanta, while adding 16 homers and 65 runs batted in this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .275 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 8/14/2022 Phillies W 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/16/2022 Braves L 5-0 Away 8/17/2022 Braves W 9-7 Away 8/18/2022 Braves - Away 8/19/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/21/2022 Phillies - Away 8/22/2022 Yankees - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Marlins W 6-2 Away 8/14/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Away 8/15/2022 Mets W 13-1 Home 8/16/2022 Mets W 5-0 Home 8/17/2022 Mets L 9-7 Home 8/18/2022 Mets - Home 8/19/2022 Astros - Home 8/20/2022 Astros - Home 8/21/2022 Astros - Home 8/22/2022 Pirates - Away 8/23/2022 Pirates - Away

Regional restrictions apply.