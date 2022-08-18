How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom hit the field in the final game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Thursday at Truist Park.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
  • The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (562 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .329.
  • The Braves have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 582 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.
  • Lindor is batting .271 with 17 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Lindor is 27th in home runs in baseball and fifth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .291.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley is batting .288 this season with a team-high 30 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Riley is fourth in homers and 11th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in (79) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .490.
  • Olson ranks 14th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and eighth in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .292 to lead Atlanta, while adding 16 homers and 65 runs batted in this season.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .275 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

W 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

L 5-0

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

W 9-7

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

W 6-2

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Away

8/15/2022

Mets

W 13-1

Home

8/16/2022

Mets

W 5-0

Home

8/17/2022

Mets

L 9-7

Home

8/18/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Stanford Womens Soccer
College Soccer

Sacramento State at Stanford: Stream Women's College Soccer Live, TV

By Adam Childs
USATSI_17309086
Soccer

How to Watch South Dakota State at Arizona State, Women Soccer

By Adam Childs
USATSI_4883472
College Soccer

How to Watch Fresno State at Washington: Stream Women's College Soccer Live

By Christine Brown
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago1013905249h
Soccer

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Barcelona: Stream Women's French Cup

By Rafael Urbina
Aug 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The ball skips past Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) resulting in a two run double for Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo (not pictured) during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The ball skips past Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) resulting in a two run double for Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo (not pictured) during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago0020122548h
Golf

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round: Stream Golf Live

By Kristofer Habbas