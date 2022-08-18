Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Logue gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18, 2022 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers are 18th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (516 total).

The Rangers rank 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

The Athletics have scored 400 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 26 long balls.

Seager's home runs place him 12th in MLB, and he is 38th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks while batting .233.

Semien ranks 38th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Adolis Garcia paces the Rangers with 74 runs batted in.

Lowe paces the Rangers with a .288 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.251) and runs batted in (52) this season while also slugging 16 homers.

Murphy is 51st in homers and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Seth Brown's 17 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 49 runs this season while slugging .439.

Overall, Brown ranks 43rd in homers and 78th in RBI this year.

Tony Kemp is slashing .222/.297/.310 this season for the Athletics.

Chad Pinder has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .264. He's slugging .398 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Mariners W 7-4 Home 8/14/2022 Mariners W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 8/16/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Home 8/17/2022 Athletics L 7-2 Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home 8/19/2022 Twins - Away 8/20/2022 Twins - Away 8/21/2022 Twins - Away 8/22/2022 Twins - Away 8/23/2022 Rockies - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Astros L 8-0 Away 8/14/2022 Astros L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Away 8/16/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 8/17/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home 8/20/2022 Mariners - Home 8/21/2022 Mariners - Home 8/22/2022 Marlins - Home 8/23/2022 Marlins - Home

