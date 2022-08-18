How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The ball skips past Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) resulting in a two run double for Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo (not pictured) during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo head into the final of a three-game series against Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at PNC Park.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox rank seventh in the majors with a .253 batting average.
  • The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (529 total).
  • The Red Sox are 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 421 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox in home runs (25), runs batted in (62) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .302.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Devers is 14th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo is batting .280 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Verdugo ranks 190th in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox's lineup with a .302 batting average.
  • J.D. Martinez has 34 doubles, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .276.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.259), home runs (18) and runs batted in (42) this season.
  • Reynolds ranks 38th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .376 on the year.
  • Gamel is 239th in home runs and 178th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Michael Chavis has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.278/.417.
  • Kevin Newman has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .362 on the year.

Red Sox and Pirates Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

W 8-3

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Giants

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

L 8-7

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

L 5-3

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

L 8-3

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/22/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/23/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

