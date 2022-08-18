How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo head into the final of a three-game series against Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at PNC Park.
Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Red Sox rank seventh in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (529 total).
- The Red Sox are 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 421 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox in home runs (25), runs batted in (62) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .302.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Devers is 14th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo is batting .280 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Among all MLB batters, Verdugo ranks 190th in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox's lineup with a .302 batting average.
- J.D. Martinez has 34 doubles, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .276.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.259), home runs (18) and runs batted in (42) this season.
- Reynolds ranks 38th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ben Gamel has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .376 on the year.
- Gamel is 239th in home runs and 178th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Michael Chavis has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.278/.417.
- Kevin Newman has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .362 on the year.
Red Sox and Pirates Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
W 8-3
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Giants
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
Giants
L 8-7
Away
8/16/2022
Red Sox
L 5-3
Home
8/17/2022
Red Sox
L 8-3
Home
8/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/19/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/22/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/23/2022
Braves
-
Home
