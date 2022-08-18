Giants vs. Diamondbacks: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/17/2022

How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/17/2022

Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and LaMonte Wade Jr take the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

How to Stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks in Canada

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

San Francisco's .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 529 total runs this season.

San Francisco is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .320.

Arizona is 26th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (495 total), the Diamondbacks are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play.

Arizona's .306 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is the Giants RBI leader this season, knocking in 58 runs to go with his 16 home runs and .255 batting average.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total places him 49th, and his RBI tally ranks him 42nd.

Thairo Estrada has a club-best .268 batting average.

Estrada is 116th in homers and 85th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Joc Pederson has hit a team-high 17 home runs.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .215 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker has posted a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.

Walker ranks fifth in home runs and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ketel Marte has a club-leading .258 batting average.

Among all MLB hitters, Marte is 139th in home runs and 125th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho is batting .239 with 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Josh Rojas is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away 8/20/2022 Rockies - Away 8/21/2022 Rockies - Away 8/23/2022 Tigers - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Away 8/14/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Away 8/15/2022 Giants L 6-1 Away 8/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away 8/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Royals - Away

