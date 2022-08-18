How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Walker and LaMonte Wade Jr take the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (529 total runs).
- The Giants rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in the league with 495 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has plated a team-high 58 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Flores is 49th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .268 to lead the lineup.
- Estrada is 116th in homers and 85th in RBI so far this year.
- Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .215 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 69.
- In all of baseball, Walker ranks fifth in homers and 19th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
- Marte ranks 139th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.310/.425.
- Josh Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .408 on the year.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
W 8-7
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-1
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Home
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
W 6-0
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
W 7-4
Away
8/15/2022
Giants
L 6-1
Away
8/16/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
8/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/18/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Royals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)