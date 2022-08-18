How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and LaMonte Wade Jr take the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (529 total runs).
  • The Giants rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in the league with 495 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has plated a team-high 58 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Flores is 49th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .268 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada is 116th in homers and 85th in RBI so far this year.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .215 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 69.
  • In all of baseball, Walker ranks fifth in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
  • Marte ranks 139th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.310/.425.
  • Josh Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .408 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-1

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

W 7-4

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

L 6-1

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Diamondbacks: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago