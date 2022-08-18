How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb is starting for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday against Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

3:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (531 total).

The Giants are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 18th in the league with 498 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 58 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs place him 51st in MLB, and he is 42nd in RBI.

Thairo Estrada's .266 batting average paces his team.

Estrada ranks 117th in homers and 86th in RBI in the majors.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .214 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (29) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .223.

In all of baseball, Walker is fifth in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .257 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Marte is 138th in home runs and 125th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.309/.424.

Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .404 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away 8/20/2022 Rockies - Away 8/21/2022 Rockies - Away 8/23/2022 Tigers - Away 8/24/2022 Tigers - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Away 8/14/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Away 8/15/2022 Giants L 6-1 Away 8/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 8/17/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away 8/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Royals - Away 8/24/2022 Royals - Away

