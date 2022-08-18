How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb is starting for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday against Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
  • The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (531 total).
  • The Giants are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in the league with 498 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 58 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs place him 51st in MLB, and he is 42nd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's .266 batting average paces his team.
  • Estrada ranks 117th in homers and 86th in RBI in the majors.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .214 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (29) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .223.
  • In all of baseball, Walker is fifth in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .257 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Marte is 138th in home runs and 125th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.309/.424.
  • Rojas has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .404 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-1

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

W 7-4

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

L 6-1

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
