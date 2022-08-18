Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies take the field on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Rodgers have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18, 2022 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.254).

The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (546 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 29 home runs and 92 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .331.

Goldschmidt's home runs place him fifth in MLB, and he ranks fourth in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .296 with 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.

Arenado is 14th in home runs in baseball and 11th in RBI.

Tommy Edman has 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .256.

Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .240.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.

Cron's home run total puts him 21st in the majors, and he is seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Blackmon is currently 51st in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Rodgers is slashing .285/.338/.434 this season for the Rockies.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .313 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 46 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Brewers W 3-1 Home 8/13/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 8/14/2022 Brewers W 6-3 Home 8/16/2022 Rockies W 5-4 Home 8/17/2022 Rockies W 5-1 Home 8/18/2022 Rockies - Home 8/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/22/2022 Cubs - Away 8/23/2022 Cubs - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-4 Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals L 5-1 Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/19/2022 Giants - Home 8/20/2022 Giants - Home 8/21/2022 Giants - Home 8/23/2022 Rangers - Home 8/24/2022 Rangers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.