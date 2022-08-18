St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies take the field on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Rodgers have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.254).
- The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (546 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 29 home runs and 92 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .331.
- Goldschmidt's home runs place him fifth in MLB, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
- Nolan Arenado is hitting .296 with 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.
- Arenado is 14th in home runs in baseball and 11th in RBI.
- Tommy Edman has 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .256.
- Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .240.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.
- Cron's home run total puts him 21st in the majors, and he is seventh in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Blackmon is currently 51st in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Rodgers is slashing .285/.338/.434 this season for the Rockies.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .313 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 46 RBI.
Cardinals and Rockies Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Brewers
W 6-3
Home
8/16/2022
Rockies
W 5-4
Home
8/17/2022
Rockies
W 5-1
Home
8/18/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-0
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
L 5-4
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
L 5-1
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
