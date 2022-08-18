Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies take the field on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Rodgers have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.254).
  • The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (546 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 29 home runs and 92 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .331.
  • Goldschmidt's home runs place him fifth in MLB, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is hitting .296 with 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Arenado is 14th in home runs in baseball and 11th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .256.
  • Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .240.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .273 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 80 RBI.
  • Cron's home run total puts him 21st in the majors, and he is seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 51st in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Rodgers is slashing .285/.338/.434 this season for the Rockies.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .313 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 46 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

W 3-1

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

W 6-3

Home

8/16/2022

Rockies

W 5-4

Home

8/17/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Home

8/18/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-0

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

L 5-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
USATSI_18885236
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Schedule

By Nick Crain5 minutes ago
USATSI_18885146
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Brewers: Stream MLB Network Live Online, TV Schedule

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Soccer

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
USATSI_18885024
MLB

How to Watch Astros at White Sox: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Alex Barth41 minutes ago
USATSI_18394851
Lacrosse

How to Watch United States vs Haudenosaunee: World Lacrosse Men's U21 Live

By Ben Macaluso45 minutes ago