Zach Logue will be on the mound for the Oakland Athletics when they take on Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18, 2022 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers are 18th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Rangers rank 15th in runs scored with 516, 4.4 per game.

The Rangers rank 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 400 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager has put up a team-best 26 home runs.

Of all MLB batters, Seager ranks 83rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Marcus Semien is batting .233 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Semien is 38th in homers and 48th in RBI so far this year.

Adolis Garcia has sent home a team-best 74 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a .288 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .251 with 52 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

Murphy's home run total puts him 51st in MLB, and he ranks 69th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .439.

Brown is currently 43rd in home runs and 78th in RBI in the major leagues.

Tony Kemp has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.297/.310.

Chad Pinder has 66 hits and an OBP of .264 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Mariners W 7-4 Home 8/14/2022 Mariners W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 8/16/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Home 8/17/2022 Athletics L 7-2 Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home 8/19/2022 Twins - Away 8/20/2022 Twins - Away 8/21/2022 Twins - Away 8/22/2022 Twins - Away 8/23/2022 Rockies - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Astros L 8-0 Away 8/14/2022 Astros L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Away 8/16/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 8/17/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home 8/20/2022 Mariners - Home 8/21/2022 Mariners - Home 8/22/2022 Marlins - Home 8/23/2022 Marlins - Home

