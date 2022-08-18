Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Logue will be on the mound for the Oakland Athletics when they take on Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers are 18th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 15th in runs scored with 516, 4.4 per game.
  • The Rangers rank 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 400 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager has put up a team-best 26 home runs.
  • Of all MLB batters, Seager ranks 83rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .233 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Semien is 38th in homers and 48th in RBI so far this year.
  • Adolis Garcia has sent home a team-best 74 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a .288 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .251 with 52 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 51st in MLB, and he ranks 69th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .439.
  • Brown is currently 43rd in home runs and 78th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Tony Kemp has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.297/.310.
  • Chad Pinder has 66 hits and an OBP of .264 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Mariners

W 7-4

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

8/16/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

8/17/2022

Athletics

L 7-2

Home

8/18/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/19/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/20/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/21/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/23/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Astros

L 8-0

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

L 6-3

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
