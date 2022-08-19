How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Friday at Truist Park against Lance McCullers Jr., who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Braves are eighth in the majors with a .252 batting average.
  • The Braves have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (585 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 12th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
  • The Astros have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 554.
  • The Astros have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading 30 home runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Riley's home runs rank him fourth, and his RBI tally places him 11th.
  • Matt Olson has collected 79 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Olson is 15th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Dansby Swanson has a team-high batting average of .292.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .272 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.297) and home runs (31) this season, while also chipping in with 77 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has collected 109 hits this season and has an OBP of .367. He's slugging .472 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 40th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in (80) this season. He has a .256 batting average and a .470 slugging percentage.
  • Jose Altuve has 107 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .499 this season.

Braves and Astros Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Away

8/15/2022

Mets

W 13-1

Home

8/16/2022

Mets

W 5-0

Home

8/17/2022

Mets

L 9-7

Home

8/18/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

W 21-5

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
