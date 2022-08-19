Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Cedric Mullins among those expected to produce at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .252 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (531 total runs).
  • The Red Sox are 17th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Orioles have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 497 (4.2 per game).
  • The Orioles have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.304).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers has a team-high 25 home runs and has driven in 63 runs.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Devers ranks 14th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Alex Verdugo is batting .280 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
  • Verdugo is 192nd in homers in MLB and 52nd in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts paces the Red Sox's lineup with a .303 batting average.
  • Tommy Pham has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks while batting .241.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Mullins leads Baltimore with a batting average of .263. He's also hit 11 home runs with 49 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Mullins' home run total ranks 119th and his RBI tally ranks 79th.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 62.
  • Overall, Santander is 32nd in homers and 32nd in RBI this season.
  • Austin Hays has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.420.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has collected 100 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .427 on the year.

Red Sox and Orioles Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Yankees

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

W 8-3

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

L 8-2

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/25/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Rays

L 4-1

Away

8/15/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-3

Away

8/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 4-2

Away

8/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Home

8/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/23/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/24/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/25/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
