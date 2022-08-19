Aug 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Cedric Mullins among those expected to produce at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022

Friday, August 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .252 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (531 total runs).

The Red Sox are 17th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Orioles rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Orioles have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 497 (4.2 per game).

The Orioles have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.304).

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers has a team-high 25 home runs and has driven in 63 runs.

Including all MLB hitters, Devers ranks 14th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Alex Verdugo is batting .280 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Verdugo is 192nd in homers in MLB and 52nd in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts paces the Red Sox's lineup with a .303 batting average.

Tommy Pham has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks while batting .241.

Orioles Impact Players

Mullins leads Baltimore with a batting average of .263. He's also hit 11 home runs with 49 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Mullins' home run total ranks 119th and his RBI tally ranks 79th.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 62.

Overall, Santander is 32nd in homers and 32nd in RBI this season.

Austin Hays has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.420.

Ryan Mountcastle has collected 100 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .427 on the year.

Red Sox and Orioles Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Yankees L 3-2 Home 8/14/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 8/16/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 8/17/2022 Pirates W 8-3 Away 8/18/2022 Pirates L 8-2 Away 8/19/2022 Orioles - Away 8/20/2022 Orioles - Away 8/21/2022 Orioles - Away 8/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/25/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 8/15/2022 Blue Jays W 7-3 Away 8/16/2022 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away 8/17/2022 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away 8/18/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Home 8/19/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/20/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/21/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/23/2022 White Sox - Home 8/24/2022 White Sox - Home 8/25/2022 White Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.