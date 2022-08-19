Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Cedric Mullins among those expected to produce at the plate.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Red Sox's .252 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (531 total runs).
- The Red Sox are 17th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Orioles rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Orioles have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 497 (4.2 per game).
- The Orioles have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.304).
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers has a team-high 25 home runs and has driven in 63 runs.
- Including all MLB hitters, Devers ranks 14th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Alex Verdugo is batting .280 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Verdugo is 192nd in homers in MLB and 52nd in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts paces the Red Sox's lineup with a .303 batting average.
- Tommy Pham has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks while batting .241.
Orioles Impact Players
- Mullins leads Baltimore with a batting average of .263. He's also hit 11 home runs with 49 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Mullins' home run total ranks 119th and his RBI tally ranks 79th.
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 62.
- Overall, Santander is 32nd in homers and 32nd in RBI this season.
- Austin Hays has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.420.
- Ryan Mountcastle has collected 100 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .427 on the year.
Red Sox and Orioles Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Yankees
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
W 8-3
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
L 8-2
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/25/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
8/15/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-3
Away
8/16/2022
Blue Jays
W 4-2
Away
8/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-1
Away
8/18/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Home
8/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/23/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/24/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/25/2022
White Sox
-
Home
