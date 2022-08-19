Cubs vs. Brewers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/19/2022

How to Watch Cubs vs. Brewers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/19/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) chest bumps left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers in Canada

Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022

Friday, August 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Brewers rank 13th in the league with 527 total runs scored this season.

Milwaukee has an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

The offense for the Cubs is the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (487 total runs).

Chicago's .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (24) and runs batted in (72).

Among all hitters in baseball, Tellez's home run total ranks him 18th, and his RBI tally puts him 18th.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .253 to lead his team.

Including all MLB batters, McCutchen ranks 89th in homers and 66th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is hitting .250 with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 65 walks.

Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 34 walks while batting .218.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ is batting .280 with 31 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 98th and his RBI tally ranks 63rd.

Willson Contreras is batting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras is 37th in homers and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .300.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (21) and runs batted in (55).

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Cardinals L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Home 8/16/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Home 8/17/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Home 8/18/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 8/19/2022 Cubs - Away 8/20/2022 Cubs - Away 8/21/2022 Cubs - Away 8/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/24/2022 Dodgers - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Reds L 8-5 Away 8/15/2022 Nationals L 5-4 Away 8/16/2022 Nationals W 7-5 Away 8/17/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 8/19/2022 Brewers - Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home

