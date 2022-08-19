Cubs vs. Brewers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cubs vs. Brewers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/19/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) chest bumps left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) chest bumps left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers in Canada

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • Milwaukee ranks 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 13th in the league with 527 total runs scored this season.
  • Milwaukee has an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • Chicago has the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
  • The offense for the Cubs is the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (487 total runs).
  • Chicago's .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (24) and runs batted in (72).
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Tellez's home run total ranks him 18th, and his RBI tally puts him 18th.
  • Andrew McCutchen is batting .253 to lead his team.
  • Including all MLB batters, McCutchen ranks 89th in homers and 66th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .250 with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 65 walks.
  • Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 34 walks while batting .218.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .280 with 31 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 98th and his RBI tally ranks 63rd.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras is 37th in homers and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .300.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (21) and runs batted in (55).

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Cardinals

L 6-3

Away

8/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Home

8/16/2022

Dodgers

W 5-4

Home

8/17/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Home

8/18/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

8/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Reds

L 8-5

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

L 5-4

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

W 7-5

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) chest bumps left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Brewers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) chest bumps left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
USATSI_13172164
Soccer

How to Watch Sounders at Galaxy: MLS Live Stream, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar
USATSI_18883850
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18889150
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
imago1013938604h
Hockey

How to Watch Canada vs. Czechia, IIHF Juniors Hockey

By Phil Watson
FInland Hockey
Hockey

How to Watch Finland vs Sweden: Stream IIHF World Juniors Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Panthers at Patriots: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Jose Ramirez slides into home
SI Guide

Guardians, White Sox Face Off in AL Central Clash

By Kevin Sweeney