Cubs vs. Brewers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/19/2022

How to Watch Cubs vs. Brewers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/19/2022
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers in Canada
- Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- Milwaukee ranks 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Brewers rank 13th in the league with 527 total runs scored this season.
- Milwaukee has an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Chicago has the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- The offense for the Cubs is the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (487 total runs).
- Chicago's .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (24) and runs batted in (72).
- Among all hitters in baseball, Tellez's home run total ranks him 18th, and his RBI tally puts him 18th.
- Andrew McCutchen is batting .253 to lead his team.
- Including all MLB batters, McCutchen ranks 89th in homers and 66th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .250 with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 65 walks.
- Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 34 walks while batting .218.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ is batting .280 with 31 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 98th and his RBI tally ranks 63rd.
- Willson Contreras is batting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras is 37th in homers and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .300.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (21) and runs batted in (55).
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Cardinals
L 6-3
Away
8/15/2022
Dodgers
L 4-0
Home
8/16/2022
Dodgers
W 5-4
Home
8/17/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Home
8/18/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
8/19/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/20/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
L 5-4
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
W 7-5
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
