How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Hunter Renfroe and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- The Brewers rank 13th in runs scored with 527, 4.5 per game.
- The Brewers' .316 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 487 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 72.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Tellez's home runs rank him 18th, and his RBI tally puts him 18th.
- Andrew McCutchen has a club-high .253 batting average.
- Among all major league batters, McCutchen ranks 89th in home runs and 66th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich has 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 65 walks while hitting .250.
- Willy Adames is batting .218 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 34 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Happ is batting .280 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Happ ranks 98th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .472 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 37th in home runs and 87th in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner's batting average of .300 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .219 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 55 RBI.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Cardinals
L 6-3
Away
8/15/2022
Dodgers
L 4-0
Home
8/16/2022
Dodgers
W 5-4
Home
8/17/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Home
8/18/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
8/19/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/20/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
L 5-4
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
W 7-5
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
