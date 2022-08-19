How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) chest bumps left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Renfroe and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

The Brewers rank 13th in runs scored with 527, 4.5 per game.

The Brewers' .316 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 487 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 72.

Among all hitters in MLB, Tellez's home runs rank him 18th, and his RBI tally puts him 18th.

Andrew McCutchen has a club-high .253 batting average.

Among all major league batters, McCutchen ranks 89th in home runs and 66th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 65 walks while hitting .250.

Willy Adames is batting .218 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 34 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ is batting .280 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI for Chicago this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Happ ranks 98th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .472 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 37th in home runs and 87th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .300 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .219 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 55 RBI.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Cardinals L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Home 8/16/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Home 8/17/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Home 8/18/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 8/19/2022 Cubs - Away 8/20/2022 Cubs - Away 8/21/2022 Cubs - Away 8/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/24/2022 Dodgers - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Reds L 8-5 Away 8/15/2022 Nationals L 5-4 Away 8/16/2022 Nationals W 7-5 Away 8/17/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 8/19/2022 Brewers - Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home

