How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Andres Gimenez will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and A.J. Pollock on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Guardians rank 16th in runs scored with 516, 4.4 per game.
  • The Guardians' .315 on-base percentage ranks 14th in the league.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored 505 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez has posted a team-high 22 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Ramirez's home runs rank him 25th, and his RBI tally places him third.
  • Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .284.
  • Rosario is 167th in home runs and 77th in RBI so far this season.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .303 with 19 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 43 walks.
  • Gimenez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .310.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .306 this season with 14 home runs, both best among Chicago hitters.
  • In all of the major leagues, Abreu is 77th in homers and 52nd in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is a key run producer for Chicago with a .295 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI.
  • Overall, Vaughn ranks 89th in home runs and 43rd in RBI this year.
  • Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.
  • Elvis Andrus has 84 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-2

Away

8/15/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Home

8/15/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

8/16/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Tigers

W 8-4

Home

8/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

L 21-5

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/23/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/24/2022

Orioles

-

Away

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
