How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Andres Gimenez will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and A.J. Pollock on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Guardians have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Guardians rank 16th in runs scored with 516, 4.4 per game.

The Guardians' .315 on-base percentage ranks 14th in the league.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored 505 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez has posted a team-high 22 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.

Including all hitters in baseball, Ramirez's home runs rank him 25th, and his RBI tally places him third.

Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .284.

Rosario is 167th in home runs and 77th in RBI so far this season.

Steven Kwan is batting .303 with 19 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 43 walks.

Gimenez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .310.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .306 this season with 14 home runs, both best among Chicago hitters.

In all of the major leagues, Abreu is 77th in homers and 52nd in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is a key run producer for Chicago with a .295 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI.

Overall, Vaughn ranks 89th in home runs and 43rd in RBI this year.

Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.

Elvis Andrus has 84 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Blue Jays W 7-2 Away 8/15/2022 Tigers W 4-1 Home 8/15/2022 Tigers L 7-5 Home 8/16/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Home 8/17/2022 Tigers W 8-4 Home 8/19/2022 White Sox - Home 8/20/2022 White Sox - Home 8/21/2022 White Sox - Home 8/23/2022 Padres - Away 8/24/2022 Padres - Away 8/25/2022 Mariners - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 8/16/2022 Astros W 4-3 Home 8/17/2022 Astros L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Astros L 21-5 Home 8/19/2022 Guardians - Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away 8/21/2022 Guardians - Away 8/22/2022 Royals - Away 8/23/2022 Orioles - Away 8/24/2022 Orioles - Away

Regional restrictions apply.