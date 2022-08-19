How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies will send Alex Wood and Jose Urena, respectively, out to start when the two squads face off on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Giants have the No. 11 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (531 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-best 58 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Flores is 53rd in home runs and 43rd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's .266 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Estrada is 119th in home runs and 87th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .212.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80) this season while batting .271.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 21st and his RBI tally is seventh.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .264 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon is 53rd in home runs and 24th in RBI this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .314. He's also hit three home runs with 46 RBI.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-1

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-0

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-0

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

L 5-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

L 13-0

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/25/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
