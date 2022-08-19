How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (3) makes a leaping catch on a fly ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Rhys Hoskins (17) in the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Philadelphia Phillies At Cincinnati Reds

Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field against the New York Mets and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .250 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (541 total).
  • The Phillies rank 17th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Mets have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 564.
  • The Mets have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 58 walks.
  • In all of baseball, Hoskins is 12th in homers and 39th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has hit 34 home runs with 69 runs batted in. Each lead his team.
  • Schwarber is second in home runs and 21st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .258 with 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .288.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 99.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally ranks second.
  • Francisco Lindor has collected 123 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .459 on the year.
  • Lindor is 28th in homers and fifth in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Starling Marte has 117 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.339/.461.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 113 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Mets

L 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Away

8/16/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

8/17/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

8/19/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/23/2022

Reds

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Phillies

W 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

L 5-0

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

W 9-7

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away



How To Watch

August
19
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


