Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17), Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (54), Cincinnati Reds third baseman Matt Reynolds (4) and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) catch fly balls during batting practice ahead of the game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 0751

Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to beat Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds when the teams meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Reds have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Reds have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (486 total runs).
  • The Reds are 20th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 429 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Reds Impact Players

  • Farmer has put up a team-best batting average of .265 while pacing the Reds in runs batted in with a mark of 54.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Farmer is 56th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
  • Nick Senzel has 11 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .243.
  • Albert Almora Jr. has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .226.
  • Jonathan India is batting .244 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.265), home runs (20) and runs batted in (46) this season.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 32nd in the big leagues, and he is 97th in RBI.
  • Gamel has 65 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Gamel is 243rd in homers and 168th in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
  • Kevin Newman is batting .276 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Cubs

L 7-2

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-5

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

L 4-3

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

L 11-4

Home

8/17/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

L 8-7

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

L 5-3

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

L 8-3

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

W 8-2

Home

8/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/22/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/23/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/24/2022

Braves

-

Home

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
