How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Houston Astros and starting pitcher Cristian Javier on Saturday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Braves' .253 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (591 total).

The Braves are 11th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Astros are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 556 total runs this season.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .319.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has collected a team-best 31 home runs.

Riley's home runs place him third in baseball, and he is 10th in RBI.

Matt Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 80 runs batted in.

Olson is 15th in homers and eighth in RBI in the majors.

Dansby Swanson has racked up a team-best batting average of .295.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 42 walks.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in homers with 31 while also maintaining a team-best .295 batting average.

Alvarez ranks third in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman has collected 110 hits this season and has an OBP of .366. He's slugging .472 on the year.

Bregman is 40th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 19th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in (81) this season. He has a .259 batting average and a .480 slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is batting .279 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .499 this season.

Braves and Astros Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 Mets W 13-1 Home 8/16/2022 Mets W 5-0 Home 8/17/2022 Mets L 9-7 Home 8/18/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 8/19/2022 Astros W 6-2 Home 8/20/2022 Astros - Home 8/21/2022 Astros - Home 8/22/2022 Pirates - Away 8/23/2022 Pirates - Away 8/24/2022 Pirates - Away 8/26/2022 Cardinals - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 8/16/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 8/17/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 White Sox W 21-5 Away 8/19/2022 Braves L 6-2 Away 8/20/2022 Braves - Away 8/21/2022 Braves - Away 8/23/2022 Twins - Home 8/24/2022 Twins - Home 8/25/2022 Twins - Home 8/26/2022 Orioles - Home

