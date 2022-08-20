How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman hit the field against Tommy Pham and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Red Sox's .254 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- The Red Sox score the 10th-most runs in baseball (541 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Red Sox rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Orioles' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Orioles have scored 512 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Orioles have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers has managed a team-high 25 home runs and has driven in 63 runs.
- Devers' home runs rank him 15th in the majors, and he ranks 32nd in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo is batting .283 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Verdugo ranks 192nd in home runs in MLB and 53rd in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with a team-best batting average of .303.
- Pham is batting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.
Orioles Impact Players
- Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with a .265 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 49 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Mullins' home run total ranks 121st and his RBI tally ranks 82nd.
- Anthony Santander is batting .259 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 66 RBI.
- Santander is 32nd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 29th in RBI.
- Austin Hays has 104 hits this season and a slash line of .257/.314/.428.
- Ryan Mountcastle has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .434 on the year.
Red Sox and Orioles Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
W 8-3
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
L 8-2
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
L 15-10
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/25/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/26/2022
Rays
-
Home
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/15/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-3
Away
8/16/2022
Blue Jays
W 4-2
Away
8/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-1
Away
8/18/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Home
8/19/2022
Red Sox
W 15-10
Home
8/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/23/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/24/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/25/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/26/2022
Astros
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
