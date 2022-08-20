How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) hits a one run sacrifice fly against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Freddy Peralta on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 22nd in the majors with a .236 batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 13th in runs scored with 534, 4.5 per game.
  • The Brewers' .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 495 (4.2 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has posted a team-high 25 home runs and has driven in 73 runs.
  • Tellez is 15th in homers and 16th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Andrew McCutchen has a club-leading .253 batting average.
  • McCutchen ranks 78th in home runs and 61st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .252 with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 65 walks.
  • Willy Adames is hitting .219 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 118 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .452.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Happ's home run total is 100th and his RBI tally ranks 61st.
  • Contreras has 92 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.
  • Overall, Contreras is 37th in home runs and 82nd in RBI this year.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .299 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 39 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 57.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Home

8/16/2022

Dodgers

W 5-4

Home

8/17/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Home

8/18/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

8/19/2022

Cubs

L 8-7

Away

8/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

L 5-4

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

W 7-5

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
