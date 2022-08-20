How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Aug 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) hits a one run sacrifice fly against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Freddy Peralta on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 22nd in the majors with a .236 batting average.

The Brewers rank 13th in runs scored with 534, 4.5 per game.

The Brewers' .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 495 (4.2 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has posted a team-high 25 home runs and has driven in 73 runs.

Tellez is 15th in homers and 16th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Andrew McCutchen has a club-leading .253 batting average.

McCutchen ranks 78th in home runs and 61st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Christian Yelich is batting .252 with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 65 walks.

Willy Adames is hitting .219 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 118 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Among all batters in the majors, Happ's home run total is 100th and his RBI tally ranks 61st.

Contreras has 92 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Overall, Contreras is 37th in home runs and 82nd in RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .299 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 39 runs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 57.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Home 8/16/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Home 8/17/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Home 8/18/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 8/19/2022 Cubs L 8-7 Away 8/20/2022 Cubs - Away 8/21/2022 Cubs - Away 8/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/26/2022 Cubs - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 Nationals L 5-4 Away 8/16/2022 Nationals W 7-5 Away 8/17/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 8/19/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/24/2022 Cardinals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.