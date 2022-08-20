How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) reacts after striking out Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (521 total).
  • The Guardians' .316 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.
  • The White Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The White Sox have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 507 (4.2 per game).
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 23 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 99.
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 21st in homers and third in RBI.
  • Rosario has 21 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .286.
  • Rosario is 166th in homers and 74th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .301 with 19 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 43 walks.
  • Andres Gimenez leads the Guardians with a .312 batting average.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in batting average (.308) and home runs (14) this season, while also chipping in with 57 RBI.
  • Abreu is 78th in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (58) this season. He's batting .293 while slugging .460.
  • Vaughn ranks 90th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 45th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .301/.336/.454.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .369 on the year.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/15/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Home

8/15/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

8/16/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Tigers

W 8-4

Home

8/19/2022

White Sox

W 5-2

Home

8/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/26/2022

Mariners

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/15/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

L 21-5

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

L 5-2

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/23/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/24/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/25/2022

Orioles

-

Away



How To Watch

August
20
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


