How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Aug 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) reacts after striking out Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Guardians have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (521 total).

The Guardians' .316 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

The White Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The White Sox have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 507 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 23 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 99.

In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 21st in homers and third in RBI.

Rosario has 21 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .286.

Rosario is 166th in homers and 74th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Steven Kwan is batting .301 with 19 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 43 walks.

Andres Gimenez leads the Guardians with a .312 batting average.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in batting average (.308) and home runs (14) this season, while also chipping in with 57 RBI.

Abreu is 78th in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (58) this season. He's batting .293 while slugging .460.

Vaughn ranks 90th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 45th in RBI.

Luis Robert has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .301/.336/.454.

Elvis Andrus has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .369 on the year.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 Tigers W 4-1 Home 8/15/2022 Tigers L 7-5 Home 8/16/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Home 8/17/2022 Tigers W 8-4 Home 8/19/2022 White Sox W 5-2 Home 8/20/2022 White Sox - Home 8/21/2022 White Sox - Home 8/23/2022 Padres - Away 8/24/2022 Padres - Away 8/25/2022 Mariners - Away 8/26/2022 Mariners - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 8/16/2022 Astros W 4-3 Home 8/17/2022 Astros L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Astros L 21-5 Home 8/19/2022 Guardians L 5-2 Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away 8/21/2022 Guardians - Away 8/22/2022 Royals - Away 8/23/2022 Orioles - Away 8/24/2022 Orioles - Away 8/25/2022 Orioles - Away

